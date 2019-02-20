Modern Ghana logo

Registration Of Private Applicants For National Service Begins

By Modern Ghana
The management National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced an opportunity for all eligible private applicants wishing to undertake the one-year mandatory national service to do register. Eligible candidates have up to Friday 29th March 2019 to register to be enlisted for the service.

In a press release signed by the Executive Director of the NSS, Mustapha Ussif, applicants are required to submit their application letter at any regional Secretariat of the Scheme or the NSS head office in Accra.

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wish to announce to the general public that eligible private applicants have up to Friday 29th March 2019 to register to do their national service. Eligible applicants are, therefore, required to submit their application letters to any of the Regional Secretariats of the Scheme or the NSS head office in Accra,” the release added.

The NSS in the press statement said the applicants must attach to their application a letter requesting for PIN code, certified true copy of School Certificate or Transcript, an Attestation/Introductory Letter from the institution attended, a copy of any of the following National Identifications (Voters, Driver's License, Travel Passport, and National ID card and a copy of School ID.

International students are required to upload their travel passport and other supporting documents on www.nss.gov.gh as part of the NSS Diaspora programme.

Below is the full statement from the NSS Secretariate.

Source: Citinewsroom.com

