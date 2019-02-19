Yamoah-Ponkoh Arrested Over Fatal Kumasi Shooting

Myjoyonline.com is learning of the arrest of former Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu-Juabeng in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh.

Police in the Ashanti Region confirmed the arrest of the erstwhile John Mahama appointee to Luv FM’s Kwasi Debrah, Tuesday.

About 15 armed security men in two police vehicles stormed his Fumesua residence and picked the politician, his househelp told the reporter.

It is unclear why he was picked up but it is believed to be in connection with Monday's fatal shooting at the Regional Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kumasi which left one person dead and another seriously wounded.

According to an eye witness, the assailant, associated with an NDC militia, the Hawks, shot an NDC man thrice. First in the leg as he run and twice in the chest at close range as he lay vulnerable.

The man whose identity is yet to be confirmed was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital but died upon arrival. A statement from the party has confirmed the shooting and death.

The Ashanti Region Police is on a manhunt for four persons said to be connected to the crime. They are Husein Barnabas, also known as Warrior, Mijima, Damos, and Abu Taliban as named in a statement issued by the police.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has told Joy FM, the party will not shield the perpetrators .

“We have indicated that crime has no party colours. We don’t know who perpetrated this but because of the presence of the eyewitness, I am sure it will not be difficult for the police to get people to identify the perpetrators. Whoever did this should be picked up and dealt with according to law,” he added.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com