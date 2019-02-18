Police Trails Four NDC's 'Hawks' Members Over Kumasi Shooting

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on the heels of four suspected gunmen in connection with the shooting incident at the Kumasi Regional Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement signed by ACP David Eklu, the Director-General in-charge of the Public Affairs Department, the four suspects are members of the pro-NDC vigilante group, "Hawks."

The statement noted that the four suspects namely Husein Barnabas aka Warrior, Damos, Mijima and Abu Taliban are behind the attack.

The crime scene, according to the statement, has been cordoned off by the Regional Police Command to assist the investigation.

The Police Command says it is working closely with NDC executives to get the perpetrators arrested.

One person has been reported dead while another is in critical condition following an attack on the opposition National Democratic Congress regional Head Office in Kumasi on Monday, Feb 18.

The two were part of several NDC supporters who were in front of the party office while some National Officers were in a meeting with their regional counterparts inside.

The party’s National Chairman, the General Secretary and a Deputy General Secretary were in the meeting with their regional counterparts.