Govt Calls For Swift Investigations Into Shootings At NDC Kumasi Office

Government has strongly condemned the shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional Headquarters in Kumasi which left one person dead.

In a statement issued by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Government expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured speedy recovery.

The government reiterated that all forms of violence must be eschewed from national life.

The shooting incident which occurred on Monday, February 18, around midday left NDC member, Wasihu Idrisu dead according to Police report.

A team of personnel reportedly proceeded to the scene of the crime and preliminary investigations have disclosed that the National Executives of the NDC, notably; the party chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the Gen. Secretary, Asiedu Nkatia, and the Dep. General Secretary, Barbara Asamoah arrived at the party office yesterday morning to convene a meeting among party members purposely to address various grievances among the party members.

The Ashanti Regional Executives of the party were also in attendance.

It was further disclosed that before the commencement of this meeting, about 20 party thugs, known as “the Hawks” riding on motorbikes arrived at the party office and converged at the compound.

The second party thugs also known as the “Task force” about 15 members were also in attendance at the compound, according to police.

Whilst the meeting was in session in the office, a confrontation emerged at the compound between some members of the two groups emanating from a long-standing feud among them, the Ashanti Regional Police Command said.

The Police said the suspect nicknamed “Warrior” a member of “the Hawks” attacked deceased Wasihu Idrisu, aged 34, and pulled a pistol from his waist, and shot him multiple times.

Victim Abdul Rahman Issah, a member of the ‘Task Force’ who attempted to disarm “the Warrior” was also shot multiple times. The suspect and his group quickly boarded their motorbikes and rode off.

Deceased Wasihu Idrisu was rushed to the KATH Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the Police.

Government has therefore called on the Police Service to speed up investigations into the gruesome murder.

Source: Daily Guide