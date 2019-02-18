Christfield Ministry Church Charges Youth To Focus On Entrepreneurship

Christfield Ministry Church has challenged the youth to seek personal development to harness their individual God-given skills into entrepreneurial ventures for a dignified future.

Pastor Worlanyo Banu speaking as Special Guest at a Summit for Young Single Adults of the church on the theme "Sweet To Taste" in Accra yesterday decried laziness and lack of initiative-taking amongst the youth as a phenomenon that must be discouraged.

He urged the participants not to despise little beginnings, be focused and most importantly be prayerful and ask God for directions adding that "great business of today started with humble beginnings but with determination from the owners they are a household name today."

Pastor Worlanyo further assured the participants of a brighter future ahead if they will be hungry for success and in addition dwell on God and believe in his ways whiles living a life of chastity.

Rev. Mrs. Dzifa Dotse, the mother to the youth ministry of Christfield ministry recounted the recent upsurge in divorce cases to lack of understanding of what marriage is and its purpose as sanctioned by God.

She called on the youth especially those in the process of getting married to hid to advise from the old and experienced

"When young people fall in love they most often become deaf to advise and this is dangerous for a successful happy marriage," she concluded.