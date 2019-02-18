Ghana Maritime Boss Resigns, GPHA Boss Packing For Overage In Office

Some Chief Executives Officers (CEOs) of government institutions are resigning following reports that they were overaged and therefore required to proceed on forceful retirement by March 2019.

Currently, Kwame Owusu and Edward Osei, Director General of Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) and Director of Ports at Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) respectively, have reportedly tendered their resignations.

The 67-year-old Director-General of GMA reportedly tendered his resignation last Friday when he met with senior management and staff of the authority in Accra to inform them of his decision.

However, the 65-year-old Edward Osei is yet to announce his decision but information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that he has made his decision known to management.

The Director of Ports who was appointed on April 3, 2017 was said to have on two separate occasions received monthly renewals of his tenure. However, government did not approve of his recent request for a two-year renewal.

It is understood that the CEOs have informed the President of their decision to leave their offices for the younger generation to take over, and the President has reportedly given them his 'blessings' and 'wished' them well.

Meanwhile, a new Director of Ports believed to hail from the Upper East Region is expected to take over from Mr. Osei.

Mr. Owusu, for instance, came under pressure last year when he allegedly spent about GH¢130,000 on an end of year party, and over GH¢10,000 on lunch from a hotel he owned.

He was also criticized by some personalities for allegedly fixing a number of air conditions at his official residence.

---Daily Guide