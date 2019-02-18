AI Camera And What You Can Do With It

Artificial Intelligence is the cognitive abilities of the human mind such as recognizing, problem-solving, learning etc. undertaken by a device. When integrated in a smartphone, it gives it the ability to understand the needs of the user better, serving it in a more customized fashion as opposed to simply presenting it with impersonal, bland features. If you own a HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019, then you might want to discover the amazing abilities its AI integrated camera can do.

The rear camera of your smartphone integrates AI, which recognizes objects across 22 different categories, from everyday life scenarios. Once an object is identified, the camera automatically adjusts its settings to be able to capture the object as accurately as possible. This saves you the trouble of doing it yourself – especially if you lack professional photography knowledge.

Point at a dog or a beach, and allow the camera to identify it and tweak itself accordingly to give you the object in the right color and perfect hue and saturation. Use it to experiment photography on different scenery and animals, and maybe even a waterfall, and see the results. There will be no need for you to edit the image afterwards, as it’s already been captured right. Voila!

The rear camera HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 comprises 13+2MP dual cameras, while the front one is a 16MP camera. The primary rear camera is a 13MP one with a wide aperture of f/1.8 with 16 virtual f-stops (supporting f/1.8-6) to provide granular controls over depth of field effects. Whether you are looking to take a portrait with clear separation between the primary object and background through the use of a shallow depth of field effect, or a landscape photo where every object in its field of view is clean and crisp, the camera won’t disappoint.

Moreover, the camera can capture 50 per cent more light information to produce clear nighttime photographs at high clarity and low noise artefacts. When Night Mode is enabled, the device digitally stitches together four photos taken in quick succession to produce an output that is both clean and full of details. A similar method is also used for its HDR Mode where the device combines three images into one for improved colour vibrancy and backlit performance.

These specifications make the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019’s camera one of the most powerful in its segment, giving you the possibility to discover and immerse yourself in the world of photography through your smartphone without having to splurge on flagship devices.