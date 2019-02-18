Ashanti Region: 233 Communities To Enjoy Electricity

A total of 233 communities in the Ashanti Region will benefit from a grid expansion project being undertaken by the Electricity Company Ghana.

The expansion scheme, which is expected to enhance distribution of electric power in settlements which has seen an increase in population growth, economic activities and new physical developments, is being implemented under the Special Grid Intensification Project (SGIP).

It is expected to begin in March this year and end within six months.

Mr Samuel Boakye-Appiah, Managing Director of ECG, made this known at the inauguration of storage facilities for the project at Boadi, near Kumasi.

He said SGIP costing $ 8.2 million would cover over 900 communities across the ECG operational areas in the country.

The Managing Director said selected communities under the eleven business districts of ECG in the Ashanti Region, comprising Abuakwa, Bekwai, Danyame, Dunkaw, Effiduase, Konongo, Mampong, Manso Nkwata, New Edubiase, Offinso and Suame, would benefit from the project.

Mr Boakye-Appiah said the storage facility consisted of two warehouses, two office blocks, two workshops, a lube bay, canteen, water hydrant, conference hall and offices.

He said the three main objectives of the project are to ensure reliable power supply, improved operational efficiency and enhanced customer care in the Ashanti Region and the entire nation.

The project would help reduce distribution system loses, frequency and duration of outages as well as improve voltage level and network capacity.

The Managing Director said the ECG would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that the power supply chain was discharged in an efficient and reliable manner.

Source: GNA