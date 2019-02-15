NDC MP Kofi Buah Warns Against Politicisation Of Education

The member of Parliament for the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has urged parents not politicise education in the area. Mr Armah Kofi Buah who was interacting with participants of special vacation classes for double track system students who are on vacation was saddened by a concern raises by one student that some parents are restricting their children from attending the classes because it is being organized by the member of Parliament who is an NDC member.

Reacting to the concern, Mr. Armah Kofi Buah said " it is true that I am an NDC member but I am not organizing these classes for children of NDC members. I am doing it in my capacity as MP representing the interest of both NPP and NDC members in this area "

Mr Armah Kofi Buah urged the students not to allow themselves to be used by politicians. He added that the direction politics is taking the nation to is very dangerous and students must be very critical of it.

He said once a member is elected to Parliament, he is not a party man again,he becomes an MP for the whole constituency.

Special Vacation Classes

Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah is fully sponsoring a special vacation

for Double track students who are on vacation. The classes is being held at three different centres namely, Esiama Secondary Technical School,Bonzoh Kaku Senior High School and the Asasetre Basic school to make it accessible to all available students.

Over 50 qualified teachers are taking the over 350 students through core and elective subjects. GHC 20000 has been given to the district educational directorate to cater for the cost of the classes as an attractive measure to keep the double track students on vacation in the classroom until the resume regular classes.

Mr Armah Kofi Buah who toured the centres during the week was impressed by the the massive turn out.He urged the students to take the classes serious and participate fully.The students pleaded with the MP to make the vacation classes a continues program so that incoming students can also benefit.

Earlier Mr Armah Kofi Buah interacted with the Ellembelle District educational directorate and gave a cheque of Gh¢33600 to support educational programs. The programs include BECE Mock examination, GHC10600,Senior High School Sporting programs GHC300 and GHC 20000 for the special vacation classes.