Opinion | Feb 15, 2019

WITH COMPLEMENTS

Getting The Best
By Kwame Sarpey
Hampers' Hut
Hampers' Hut

In economics, complementary goods are goods that are used together, For instance car and fuel. The deebees will say bread 🍞 and jam while the otherbees say bread 🍞 and sugar solution. Whichever way, the effect of one affects the other.

This comes down to the subject of the holy spirit, it’s same here, the fruit of the spirit and the gifts of the spirit are complementary goods. They are both needed in order to operate.

22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.

Galatians 5:22-23 (NIV)
Most Christians yearn for the gifts of the spirit forgetting its fruit. But these two work together.

How do you want to operate in:
Knowledge of the Word without peace
Word of Wisdom without forbearance
Prophecy without love ❤
Faith without joy
Healings without goodness
Miracles without Kindness
Discerning of Spirits without faithfulness
Tongues and Its Interpretation without
gentleness and self control
You definitely need the fruit of the spirit in order to operate in the spiritual gifts.So yearn for both.

Once you become born again, you posses the fruit of the spirit. But it is how you maintain it that matters. It is just like having a mango, you can keep it ripe and enjoy it or allow it to go sour and suffer the consequences. You can plant the seed in order to have more or make it go extinct by not planting.

Look within yourself and figure out how your fruit of the spirit looks like. Are they growing well or not?

From today let’s consciously grow the fruit of the Holy spirit and not just chase after the gifts of the Holy spirit.

Source: www.ingodded.com

Kwame Sarpey
Kwame Sarpey, © 2019

I love to praise

Kwame Sarpey
