Has Ghana Not Thinly Spread Her Resources With The Creation Of More Regions/districts?

It is worth knowing if other developmental strategies would not help development better than the creation of more regions in Ghana. The other strategies worth considering are the enhancement of communication and transportation. The high expenditure on the administrative staff of these regions/districts could have provided an improved modern ICT infrastructure to do the same things and leave a surplus that could support an enabling business environment. That strategy will not be too different from the situation at the Ghana ports that has been changed to “Paperless” business transactions from the previous physical-human interaction, and also the yet-to-start Drone deliveries in our medical services.

Once upon a time a child, who was crying because he was giving a smaller piece of a buff loaf, was convinced to have two pieces by breaking that same piece he was not satisfied with before. He was content having two smaller pieces than one piece even if they amounted to the same value or even less. Funny, but life could be thus deceptive for children and sometimes adults. Do people not choose many small fingers of plantain, tomatoes, oranges, eggs, etc. over the few big ones? Also, it may be more convenient to have the smaller denominations of a currency note, but obviously the many small notes in themselves cannot increase the value of that money; or can it? Is the government’s creation of additional regions really a policy that will accelerate Ghana’s development?

The benefits of economies of scale that increased production yield are not achievable if resources are spread thinly instead of concentrating them in any young business or an out-of-HIPC nation, more so when governance is more of an administrative business. The money for the sustenance of these offices can establish factories as well as support their raw material base effectively to employ the youth as well as nutritionally feed Ghanaians. The many primary producers will also have better ready market for their produce, for the cycle of production and wealth creation to be realistic.

Even for the mere fact that some northerners could not get choice towns to be the administrative regional capitals see how they have resorted to arson in protest! The violent encounters in their dealings go way back in history; until their attitude is dealt with first, no matter the number of regions the area is divided into, it will not be impactful since investors will be scared of investing there. In the end same central government will have to provide all their needed social amenities from resources created in other parts of the country.

This would be the alternative to watching their youth move from there to other regions for better living conditions. In such a situation did the extra region help development any better than before? In a country where every citizen is free to resettle in any part of the country, let the focus be on effective national development devoid of these divisive considerations and playing to the gallery in our governance.