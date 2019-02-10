Catherine Afeku Hands Over 12-Seater WC To Bankyim

The Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. Catherine Afeku has handed over a 12-seater water closet to the people of Bankyim, a suburb of Axim.

The facility forms part of her 2016 electioneering campaign promises to eliminate the menace of open defecation in the area.

“I think that we should be able to win the fight against the open defecation menace in this great municipality, hence, my resolve to construct this facility here. It forms part of my interventions, as far as the fight is concerned,” she stated.

Speaking at a ceremony to officially commission the project, the MP thanked the community for their patience and cooperation.

Hon Afeku maintained that the facility which is meant for the entire community should be used by all and kept clean at all times.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Frank Okpenyen commended the MP for the fulfilled promise she pledged the people.

The MCE noted that revenue generated from the facility will be used to construct new ones for other communities to all benefit.

He appealed to the people to pay the token before using the facility adding, such monies would be used to hire a caretaker to maintain and clean the place at all times.

According to him, anyone caught defecating openly will be punished severely and that there should be no excuse for anybody or household within the municipality to engage in open defecation.

According to the MCE expressed confident the facility will go a long way to help to eliminate open defecation in the area completely.

The Regent of Bankyim, Tufuhene Francis Cudjoe, commended Catherine Afeku for her support towards the community after her office was petitioned.

Tufuhene Cudjoe revealed that the community has lacked a place of convenience for the past 32 years.

"Today we are very happy that we have seen this ultramodern toilet facility because 32 years now we have been crying for this and we have made several appeals to previous MPs but our appeals couldn't see the light of the day, so we thank Hon. Catherine Afeku for this kind gesture", he stressed.

The Assembly Member for the area, Hon. Mathew said community members constantly pilled complaints at his doorsteps for the bad odour and stench in the community as a result of the rampant defecating in the open.

"People have been crying for this project which will help to ease open defecation in my area", he intimated.