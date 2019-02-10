Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
9 minutes ago | Social News

Cape Coast: School For The Deaf Receives Help From Ahmadiyya Youth

By Ibrahim Baidoo
The Youth leadership of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Cape Coast- Abura Zone has donated some items to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf.

This is one of the several donations that has been initiated by the group.

In the past, institutions like the prisons, selected hospitals have benefited from similar gestures.

Among the leaders of the group were Mr. Abakah, Mr. Issah Donkor, Fatima Yeboah, Aysha Odo.

The donations were made through the call of the school's authority asking for support from the general public. Items donated include plastic chairs, toiletries, packs of water, a bag of sugar and others.

The leader, Rahman Arthur Quarm, expressed excitement after the presentation.

He said, "we shall thank you (the school) for allowing us to make these donations and also spend the day with you. We believe what we have brought will go a long way to help".

They later organised a football match with the Students and also offered prayers for the students and the school authorities.

