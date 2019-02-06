Secretaries of NPP External Branches congratulate Mr. John Boadu and Prez Akufo-Addo

The Secretaries of NPP in all Diaspora Branches wish to congratulate Mr John Boadu for being elected Vice Chairman of the just ended Democrat Union of Africa's conference in Accra. The Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) is the African Chapter of the International Democrat Union (IDU) which is the global alliance of all centre-right to right wing political parties as well as like-minded organizations and think-tanks, dedicated to promoting conservative ideology and democratic principles in Africa and across the globe. The Union comprises of 104 associate and full members in over 94 countries with its headquarter in Munich, Germany.

The 3 days conference held at the Labadi beach hotel in Accra also witnessed His Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo being honoured for his unwavering commitment to the ideas of the union and the advancement of the centre-right philosophies in Africa and across the globe. He was conferred an Honorary Patron of the Democratic Union of Africa on Monday, February 4, 2019. On Monday, the NPP General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu and National Chairman, Hon. Freddy Blay, led the IDU and DUA delegation to pay a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia at the Jubilee House, at which meeting the honour was conferred on the President by the Secretary-General of IDU, Christian Kattner. His Excellency The Vice President, thanked the IDU/DUA delegation for the gesture and assured them of the party and government's unrelenting support to the cause of the global alliance.

As secretaries of the external branches, we see these feats by the general secretary and the president as a great honour for our party and country.

We are therefore sending our congratulatory messages to the president and the general secretary. It is our prayer that Mr. Boadu's legacies as Vice Chairman and the president as Patron would be indelible through God's wisdom.

We are particularly inspired by Mr. Boadu's commitment to the external branches of the Party, the secretaries' wing across the world and his firm commitment towards the implementation of the ROPAL.

We pledge our full unflinching commitment to his visions.

Once again, congratulations to Mr John Boadu and President Akuffo- Addo.

.......signed……….

NPP EXTERNAL BRANCH SECRETARIES