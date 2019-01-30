3 Herdsmen Arrested For Allegedly Gang-Raping A 50-Year-Old Woman

Police in Tumu have arrested three suspected herdsmen in the Yigantu community of the Sissala East Municipal area for allegedly gang-raping a 50-year-old woman who was harvesting flower plants to prepare soup.

Three other women managed to escape into Yigantu, which is about 50 kilometres from Tumu, despite being chased by the assailants.

The perpetrators, in the process of the sexual act, hit their victim's leg repeatedly with a stick, fracturing her ankle.

The Sissala East Municipal Police Commander, ASP Stephen Abanga confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency.

He said the woman, who has four children, is currently receiving treatment at Nandom Hospital after she was transferred from Tumu Hospital due to her worsening condition.

ASP Abanga said the victim was among four women who had gone into the bush to harvest a certain kind of flower for meals and for sale in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

He said the suspects appeared from the opposite direction with one wielding a cutlass and attacked them.

ASP Abanga said three of the women were able to escape, leaving the victim who was sexually assaulted in turns by the attackers.

ASP Abanga said the three escapees reported the incident in their village, and a search party was quickly formed to look for the victim the following day.

He said the suspects are Nuhu Dauda, Iddrisu Mumuni and Amadu Bolai.

The Assemblyman of Nabulo Electoral Area who said the women hail from Inusah Nyame told the GNA that, “Picking of flower plants is a usual activity among women in the area, but the identity of the herdsmen are not known in the area”.

“What happened appears strange to all of us. The victim is responding to treatment in Nandom”, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that the case has been transferred to the Upper West Regional Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service in Wa for further investigations.

–

Source: GNA