Surrogacy in Kenya: a growing trend

Surrogacy is a growing trend amongst a certain section of Kenyan women.

The practice is intended to help infertile couples who are unable to conceive naturally.

According to the Nairobi In Vitro Fertilization Center, which offers the service, 20 couples commissioned other women to carry their pregnancy for them in 2010, the last year for which dependable statistics are available.

Statistics from the clinic show that 30 babies were born to surrogate mothers at about that time; a number that is believed to have risen since.

Some estimates suggest that hundreds of Kenyan women may now be carrying babies for other women.

Joseph Jira has this report.

