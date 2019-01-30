Gov’t, UNESCO Launches Programme to Boost Comprehensive Sexuality Education Today

Over 20 Ministers of Education and of Health will meet in Accra to officially launch a programme that will support delivery of good quality comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in Ghana and five other countries on the continent.

The event will take place on Wednesday 30th January, 2019 at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

Speakers for the event include the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay; Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Minister of Education Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The officials will also meet to commit to scaling up comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) and youth friendly sexual and reproductive health rights services for adolescent and young people.

The Our Rights, Our Lives, Our Future (O3) Programme, supported by UNESCO and the Governments of Sweden and Ireland, will allow the six countries, including Ghana, to deepen the scope of existing activities to attain an almost full-scale implementation of CSE.

The purpose is to improve sexual and reproductive health of young people and adolescents for a consistent reduction in new HIV infections, early and unintended pregnancy, gender-based violence, and child marriage.

The meeting in Ghana will enable a secured and sustained strong political commitment and support for adolescents’ and young people’s access to CSE and sexual and reproductive health services across sub-Saharan Africa among others.

---UN Information Centre, Accra