GUBA Advisory Board Welcomes Cynthia Quarcoo Aboard

The Founder and Managing Partner of CQ Legal and Consulting- Ms. Cynthia Quarcoo - has joined the prestigious GUBA Advisory Board. The GUBA Advisory board is a body consisting of prominent and experienced individuals who advise on the proceedings, legal, progressive growth, format and general management of the organization.

Ms. Quarcoo is a corporate/commercial and finance lawyer with specialization in the energy, financial and infrastructure sectors and has over 15 years’ experience in representing institutional clients. Prior to her current role as the head of Banking and finance, Energy/Power and Infrastructure Practices at CQ Legal and Consulting, she served as a Senior Associate in the Banking and Finance Practice of International law firm, Fasken Martineau LLP in London and as a Consultant Senior Lawyer in the International Finance and Corporate department of Radix Legal & Consulting in London.

She is also founder of Africa 1 Media, a multi-functioning professional services firm, with a unique focus on providing business and legal counsel. Africa 1 Media supports creatives in their efforts to advance their talent whilst paying close attention to national and international legal frameworks and protocols which guard and regulate their industries and sectors. Africa 1 Media was specifically established to help realize the dreams and ambitions of talented and driven aspiring Africans. The aim of Africa 1 Media is to build the commercial value of its clients businesses to help them reach the widest audience for the highest rewards. She also sits on the boards of CENIT Energy and Ghana India Trade Advisory Centre.

Cynthia expressed her utmost delight at being part of the GUBA Awards Advisory Board stating:

“I consider the invitation to serve as a GUBA Advisory Board member a great honour and I am humbled. As a person who has very close ties with the UK and Ghana, I am in total support of GUBA Enterprise's focus on creating closer ties between both countries. I have paid a great deal of attention over the years and have been amazed at the efforts that the founder of GUBA, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, the board and her team continue to make in strengthening the ties through its numerous projects and activities. I am committed to adding my experience to this incredible team to ensure that both countries stand to benefit in the long term as GUBA continues to accomplish all its objectives”

Ms. Cynthia Quarcoo becomes the tenth member of the GUBA Advisory Board and joins a team comprising of the following prominent members:

Peter Jones | Director Defence and International Security| F.C.O

Jonathan Howard | Former CEO, Business Council for Africa

Eric-Vincent Guichard | Founder & CEO, Homestrings

John Carmichael | Author/Global development consultant

George Twumasi | Deputy Chairman & CEO, ABN

Rodney Hinds | Sports Editor, The Voice Newspaper

Dr. Doirean Wilson| Senior Lecturer, Middlesex University Business School

Steve Gray | Director, Wardour Africa

Jon Benjamin | Director, Diplomatic Academy | British Foreign Office

CEO and Founder of GUBA Enterprise, Mrs. Dentaa Amoateng MBE in expressing her delight at having Cynthia as a member of the GUBA Advisory Board stated:

"I am very happy to have Cynthia join the GUBA Advisory Board. She is an inspirational woman with lots of experience and will be a great addition to an already dynamic team. I am very excited with this special addition.”

About the GUBA Awards:

GUBA Awards promotes closer economic, cultural and social links between Ghana and the United Kingdom. Launched in 2010 as the GUBA Awards, the annual event celebrates and acknowledges the contribution of Ghanaian and African based businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. Following the success of the annual awards programme, GUBA expanded into the GUBA Foundation, GUBA Expo and GUBA Careers to provide distinct services targeted at individuals and businesses.