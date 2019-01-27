Fear Grips Residents Over 19-year-old Girl Kidnapped in Ho

Residents are now living in fear over a nineteen-year-old girl, Esther Mawufemor who was reported missing at Sokodé Gborgame in the Ho municipality of the Volta Region.

The victim is originally from Kade in the Eastern Region, and speaks Ewe and Twi, was reported missing on Friday, January 25, 2019.

60-year-old Cynthia Sernyo Arku, who reported the case to the Ho municipal Police Command said Esther, who is about 5-feet tall and dark in complexion, is known to be of good character.

Cynthia told Citi News Esther, who has lived with her as a maid for about a year, went missing for about a week now and all efforts to find her have yielded no positive results.

The last few weeks has seen reports of kidnapping in the country mostly involving young girls.

Three earlier reported kidnapping incidents in the Western Region have triggered a social media campaign by Ghanaians urging the police to be more aggressive in finding the missing girls.

Another report was made in the Volta Region this week involving a 17-year-old girl.

An aunt of the 17-year old student of Sonrise Christian High School, Ms. Beatrice Dzorvakpor, reported to the Ho Police command the case of her missing niece on Monday January 21, and presented evidence of a Whatsapp conversation between her and someone else using her niece's phone who did not demand a ransom.

The victim was later found after the kidnapper dropped her off at Aflao , from where she could locate a friend.

The SHS student said she was abducted by three men who pointed a gun at her in a taxi cab she had joined in Ho around SSNIT Flat.

---citinewsroom