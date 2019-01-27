USA, UK Joins Search for Missing Takoradi Girls

Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has revealed that a team of investigators from the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) are joining the search for the three girls kidnapped last year in Takoradi.

She said Ghana solicited for the assistance from the British and American investigators in a bid to fast track the process.

DCOP Addo-Danquah made the revelation on Saturday, January 26 when she and an entourage from the police administration visited the families of the three missing young ladies in the Western Region communities.

Photo: DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said police are making steady progress

“It is not all leads picked during the investigation that would be made public,” the CID boss said and urged the public to cooperate with the police.

She assured the families that the police are making progress with the investigations.

DCOP Addo-Danquah held separate meetings with the families of the three kidnapped victims: Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Ruth Love Quayson. The meetings were held in their homes.

She first expressed sympathy and concern from the Police Administration to the families.

She assured them that the Police Administration is doing everything possible to rescue the victims.

She further stated that the President, Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, to prioritise the kidnapping investigations.

In reaction, the parents of the Kidnapped victims were very grateful to the Police for work done so far and urged them to do more to bring back thier children.

They also appealed to the Police Administration to bring a clinical psychologist to assist them to overcome the trauma they are going through.

Among the entourage of the Director-General CID were: the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe and his Second-in-Command, ACP Edmund Ohene Bosompem, the Regional Crime Officer, ACP James Amoako Acheamfour and Second-in-Command, Supt. Hussein Musah Awinaba, the Staff Officer, DSP Mr. Kweku Ayepah, the Regional Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Takoradi District Police Commander, Commander Peter Ofori Donkor.

—Myjoyonline