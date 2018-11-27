Modern Ghana logo

35 minutes ago | News General News

Bawumia On Mrs. Rawlings Book: 'I Initially Thought It Was A Bit Provocative But....'

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has chronicled her political journey in a book that was launched on Monday, November 26, 2018. The book is the first of a series of four books that will provide deep insights into her political activism and experiences.

In her new book, Mrs Rawlings tells the story about the formative years of her outspoken advocacy for women empowerment and Founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

At the launch of the book titled It Takes A Woman , Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, admonished young girls to consciously take issues of their welfare seriously.

“When I read the title of the book, It Takes A Woman, I initially thought it was a bit provocative but the more I think about it, the more I realize that yeah it is true. The role and contribution of women in our society have historically been underestimated but in truth, it really is an enormous contribution,” said the Vice President.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was the First Lady of Ghana from 4 June 1979 to 24 September 1979 and 31 December 1981 to 7 January 2001.

In 2016 she became the first woman to run for President in Ghana.

Source: Myjoyonline.com

