Overcoming The Temptation Of Being A Display

In today's world that some churches and their leaders choose the wrong way of displaying their ill gotten wealth. A world where some parts of the Christianity fraternity have placed miracles, wealth, and prosperity, over God and our SALVATION. Adverts, by such displays material wealth as though it is the reason why Jesus Christ shed His blood and died for, our purchase and redemption was WHY. Many unfortunately tell new BELIEVERS become a Christian and all your problems will be over, really?

On Facebook Christians no longer preach, share,or motivate each other with the mind set of God. But, pathetically displays wealth into the eyes of those who don't have because of the evil system running the world's economy. This have made many to use dubious means to acquire wealth and give credit to God. Oh no this is too cheap and an insult to our JUST GOD. You see anybody God gives wealth to in the right way is and should be discrete. They use their (wealth)harvest wisely to the benefit of the brethren, family and friends , and keep their seeds for future planting

Now read my cautioning about this as I share how to handle wealth and prosperity in the CHURCH, this includes our entire family and living. It doesn't also mean that, "the have not " must also display their needs as if we're not appreciating the life and opportunities He has given us to persist and never give up.

Isa. 39:1 At that time Merodach-baladan, the son of Baladan, the king of Babylon, sent letters and a gift to Hezekiah because he had heard that he had been sick and had recovered.

(2) And Hezekiah was glad for them, and showed them his treasury, the silver and the gold, and the spices and the fine oil, and his whole armoury and everything which was found among his treasures; there was nothing in his house or in all his dominion that Hezekiah did not show them.

In Isaiah 39 we are told that when the news of Hezekiah's sickness and recovery reached the Babylonian court, messengers were dispatched with letters and a present for Hezekiah. Hezekiah had been a recipient of the grace of God, but he was unable to stand the test of grace. Hezekiah could not overcome the temptation to display everything. He had

just been wonderfully healed of his sickness and no doubt felt self-important and thought there were few people in the world who had had such a remarkable experience as he.

In his elation Hezekiah displayed all his treasures. This means that he had not passed through the dealing of the cross. His natural life was not dealt with. It was apparent that all his roots were exposed. Whatever Hezekiah knew and whatever he had were known to the Babylonians. Because of this exposure, Isaiah said to him, "...the days are coming

when everything which is in your house and which your fathers have laid up as a treasure unto this day will be carried away to Babylon; nothing will be left, says Jehovah" (39:5-6). The

measure in which we display things to others will be the measure of our own loss.

Many, today displays wealth and prosperity as if that will make others feel Godis great .God doesn't need such displays to make Him GREAT. No it doesn't, it rather brings, jealousy ,envy, or even some times let others blames God or that they accuse Him as not been kind and fair to them. These, many of us do because we lack the Spirit awakening, wisdom and mind of God. Are these not the same THINGS the UNSAVED do?

Alas, so many people cannot forbear disclosing their experiences! They have to speak to their heart's delight. This is like Hezekiah opening up his treasures to others. A brother once said, "Many of the brothers fall sick, and when

they recover, they give their testimonies. I wish I could develop some sickness -- but not a fatal one -- and that God would heal me; then I would have something to say at the next testimony meeting." This brother's motive for healing was to be able to give a testimony. He sought an experience in order to have something to talk about. Oh! This superficial kind of living brings grave loss to us; it rules out the possibility

of spiritual progress.

Behaviour like this is a daily occurrences in our churches every day. I remember Jesus Christ advising some of the healed people not to let anyone know that He healed them of their diseases. I believe the fact that people see the change in your situation will be enough and necessary. I'm not saying God should not be thanked for healing us but the thanksgiving and appreciation must go to God direct. This you could also do by plunging oneself in His MINISTRY. Become, an act of His apostle or disciple.