1,050 Fresh Students Enroll For Undergraduate Programmes At GIMPA

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) was established in 1961 as a joint Ghana Government/United Nations Special Fund Project. It was originally called the Institute of Public Administration, established to train public servants with administrative and professional competence to plan and administer national, regional and local services.

In 1999/2000, GIMPA was among a group of 200 public sector organisations in Ghana earmarked under the World Bank-funded Public Sector Reform Programme to be taken off Government Subvention. GIMPA was subsequently selected under the National Institutional Reform Programme to be transformed, notably to be self-financing. Subsequently, GIMPA was taken off Government Subvention in 2001.

Today, GIMPA has been transformed from a small, public service institution to a comprehensive tertiary institution offering programmes in leadership, management, public and business administration and technology for both the public and private sectors, NGO's, civil societies and many more.

It is in this vein, that the school has matriculated 1,050 fresh students at Greenhill Campus who will take up Undergraduate Programmes with a call on the new students to eschew all acts of indiscipline and pursue high academic successes.

Professor Bertha Osei-Hwedie, the Dean of Graduate School, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), who made the call in his official address further urged the students to focus on their studies, and stay away from fraudulent activities that would affect the reputation of the Institute and derail their career ambitions.

In all 1,050 students matriculated for the 2018/2019 academic year to pursue undergraduate programmes in Accounting, Human Resource Management, Project Management, Marketing, Business Administration, Faculty of Law, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, School of Public Service and Governance, School of Technology, and School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

The students took the Matriculation Oath, administered by Mr Julius Atikpui, the Secretary of the Institute, to formally welcome them.

rof. Osei-Hwedie urged the students to concentrate on the importance of their stay in the Institute and accustomed themselves with its academic regulations to avoid expulsion.

She said the Institute's would provide the needed conducive environment for effective teaching and learning and urged them to pay their fees on time.

She assured students of lecturer's preparedness to guide and shape their talents and urged them to cooperate with the faculty staff for successful academic discourse.

Prof. Anthony Sallar, the Dean of Students, GIMPA, cautioned the students against corrupt means to achieve success and warned those who failed to attend the Matriculation Ceremony in Accra to prepare to join those on the Takoradi Campus on Thursday, November 29.

He advised them to avoid bad friends and concentrate on their mission to study to justify the investment made in them by their parents.

Ms Georgette Emefa Fugah, on behalf of the students, thanked Management of the Institute for the warm welcome and pledged to embrace honesty and adhere to the Institute's academic regulations.

She called on Management to provide them with the requisite academic logistics, especially a well-stock computer laboratory, to enhance teaching and learning.

