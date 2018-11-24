42-Year-Old Electrician Remanded

A Circuit Court in Cape Coast in the Central region has remanded a 42- year old electrician.

His crime is that he sexually abused his 13-year-old step daughter.

Stephen Amaniampong is alleged to have tried severally to have sexual intercourse with the girl after inserting his fingers into her vagina.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and would be reappear on Monday December 3, 2018.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu told the Court presided over by Mr Kofi Seshie Ametewee, said the complainant is a 49 year old food vendor and mother of the victim lives at Amamoma, a suburb of Cape Coast.

The Prosecution said Amaniampong is an electrician who lived at Coronation in Cape Coast and was in a relationship with the complainant for close to four years and recently moved to stay with her and the girl in their single room apartment at Amomona.

Sergeant Yakubuu said during the Month of February 2018, the complainant travelled to the Western Region and left the victim under the care of Amaniampong but at night, he woke the girl up and asked her to allow him to insert his fingers into her vagina and threatened to kill her if she resisted.

The prosecution said out of fear, the victim allowed him and after the act, he again threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

He said sometime in the Month of May 2018, while the victim was sleeping, Amaniampong attempted again to forcibly have sex with her but she resisted this attempt.

He said on Friday November 9, 2018, while the victim was sleeping, Amaniampong removed her pants and applied pomade on her vagina and attempted to have sex with her but she became awake and Amaniampong left the room.

The Prosecution said the victim later narrated her ordeal to her mother who confronted the accused but he became furious and in the process damaged her 24 inches Samsung TV set, a radio, video deck, ceiling fan, blender and a bag of rice valued at GH¢570.00.

The prosecution said on Monday November 12, 2018, the complainant reported the case to the University of Cape Coast Police Station and was issued with Police medical report form to send the victim to the hospital for examination which she did.

He said the matter was then referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Police for further investigation and Amaniampong was later arrested and charged with the offence.