‘Kitchen Stool’ Headmaster Caught In Leaked Sex Tape Sacked

Mr. Robert Seppey, a basic school headteacher who was captured in a leaked video that went viral in January 2018, engaging in sexual act with a 19-year old student has been dismissed by Ghana Education Service.

Mr. Seppey, who was the headteacher at Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District in the Central Region, has been dismissed alongside nine (9) other teachers found to have engaged in various forms sexual misconduct and stealing.

According to a statement by the GES, Mr. Seppey’s actions breached “aspects of the Code of Professional Conduct of the Ghana Education Service.”

In January 2018, the video of the headteacher engaged in the sexual act went viral on social media, with many creating a new craze out of it, known as the kitchen stool challenge.

Mr. Sepey allegedly recorded the video himself, and went into hiding after the incident that generated public attention and dominated social media platforms as well as the traditional media.

He was subsequently suspended in absentia as the headmaster of Breman Adumanu D/A Basic School and several appeals by the GES for him to return proved futile until he returned later to face a committee that was investigating the matter.

What the investigations revealed

A preliminary investigative report by the GES in March 2018, indicated had that the district education authorities visited Adumanu to make enquiries about the young lady in the video and were able to establish her identity and the current school she is attending.

According to the report, the student completed junior high school (JHS) at Adumanu D/A Basic School where Mr. Seppey was the headmaster until his suspension.

The reports also indicated that the two were in a relationship and the sex was consensual and not rape as was earlier reported.

“The video was recorded at Adumanu in the head teacher's room almost a year ago,” the report revealed, adding that, “Both of them agreed to record the video while they were having the sex so that they will watch later.”

According to the report, the video was on the student's memory chip which her brother saw when he collected her phone to transfer songs.

“Other friends of her brother also saw the video and they decided to spread it because they had proposed love to her and she refused,” the report claimed.

The report said when the headmaster was confronted, he confirmed his identity as the one in the video – apologizing for the incident.

“He was asked to report to the office over affairs of the school to his circuit supervisor in order for him to assist in the investigation of the case,” it averred.

According to the report, the education directorate also held a meeting with the opinion leaders of Adumanu, the assembly member of the area, as well as the father of the girl involved.

GES dismisses 10 teachers for sexual misconduct, stealing

Six of the teachers dismissed per the GES’ statement today, Friday, were found guilty of sexual misconduct , while four others were found guilty of stealing and one other, found guilty of defilement by an investigative committee set up by the Education Service and convicted by a court.

A statement copied to citinewsroom.com confirming the disciplinary measures against staff showed that the teachers were serving in various parts of the country at both secondary and tertiary levels.

GES cracks down on sexual misconduct

Recently, the Ashanti Regional directorate of the Ghana Education Service suspended the Assistant Headmaster of Kumasi High School, George Amponsah-Duodo, over allegations that he has sodomized some students of the boys school.

Four students had leveled allegations against the the school head.

The GES is still investigating the matter.

Ejisuman SHS sexual abuse : 4 teachers sacked, 4 transferred

In July 2018, the Ghana Education Service (GES),sacked four teachers of the Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region for sexually assaulting some students .

In March 2018, some nine teachers of the school were interdicted, after they allegedly abused some female students sexually. Over a dozen of the students who testified said they were sexually abused in various forms.

The development compelled the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku, to warn that the government will take on any Regional Director of Education who fails to protect female students who are victims of sexual abuse by teachers in Senior High Schools across the country.

The Minister indicated that boarding schools cannot be used as brothels by male teachers who usually engage in sexual relationships with their female students.

