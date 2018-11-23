First Tranche Of Sinohydro Deal Coming Soon

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that Ghana is set to access the first tranche of the Sinohydro facility meant to expand infrastructure.
According to the Information Minister, The project, which is worth $2 billion, was signed in 2017 between the government of Ghana and Sinohydro, a Chinese company for the construction of priority infrastructure projects across Ghana including new interchanges in Tamale in the Northern Region, and Takoradi in the Western Region.
Critics have also said the agreement must be reviewed because it is not in the interest of Ghana and would add up to Ghana's debt stock, a claim government had rejected.
Briefing journalists in Accra, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Ghana is ready to access the first tranche of the deal despite the stiff opposition.
The government signed the master project support agreement with Sinohydro of China last year and was subsequently approved by Parliament.
Ghana is now ready to secure the first tranche of the agreement which is worth $649 million. Two sets of contracts to this effect have been laid before Parliament.
Roads to benefit from the project
The minister listed a number of communities across the country which are to benefit, including about 84 kilometers of Accra inner city road as follows:
Ga North Trobo road
Anyaa-Sowutuom road
Dome-Kwabenya road
Lezdekoku-Teshie road
Nanakro Santuo road
Kumasi Inner city road (100 KM)
Manhyia sub-metro road
Suame sub-metro road
Tafo Pankrono sub-metro road
Asokwa sub-metro road
Kwadaso sub-metro road
Oforikrom sub-metro road
Subin sub-metro road
Nyhiraeso sub-metro road
Bantama sub-metro
Tamale interchange project
PTC roundabout project, Takoradi
Adentan- Dodowa dual carriageway
The Sunyani inner cities roads
Upgrade of selected feeder roads in Ashanti & Western Regions
Rehabilitation of Oda-Ofoase-Abirem road
Construction of Hohoe – Jasikan- Dodepepeso road (66 KM)
Sinohydro deal
The government sealed an agreement with the Chinese government to sell refined bauxite to China's Sinohydro Group Limited and in return receive $2 billion to undertake infrastructure projects in the country.
The agreement among others will fund the infrastructure projects in Ghana, including roads, bridges, interchanges, hospitals, housing, railway development as well as rural electrification.
The Minority in Parliament had written to the International Monetary Fund over the issue.
According to the Minority, the $2 billion bauxite deal is a loan despite attempts by the government to make Ghanaians believe it is a barter arrangement that would not bloat the country's debt stock.
According to the Minority, the agreement is similar to the $3 billion petroleum-based China Development Bank (CDB) loan agreement the country went for when it wanted to build its gas infrastructure.
However, the World Bank in a response clarified that the facility was not a loan.
