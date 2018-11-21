Breaking News: Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Dead

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West in Accra Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko has died.

According to Starrfmonline.com, the New Patriotic Party MP who is brother of former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko passed on at a hospital in the United States after a protracted ailment.

Mr Kyeremanteng Agyarko was a pharmacist, medical doctor, and a politician born on December 10, 1957 at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He had a Bachelor in Pharmacy which he obtained at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the year 1982.

Emmnauel Agyarko worked as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Food and Drugs Authority Head Quarters in Accra.

He was married seven children.