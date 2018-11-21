Osudoku Secondary Technical Sex Scandal Under Probe

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region is hearing a case of alleged sexual assault against a teacher of the Osudoku Secondary Technical School at Asutsuare by a student there.

The student alleged that the teacher, Mark Korletey, lured her into the staff bungalow and attempted to have sex with her forcefully.

The District Education Directorate began investigations after it received a formal complaint.

The PRO of the Shai Osudoku District Education Directorate, Selassie Gloria Kugblenu, said on Eyewitness News, the student, teacher and headmaster were invited over the matter.

Though the accused teacher has not been suspended as yet, “the headmaster is arranging to change the class for him so he wouldn't have to teach those same students,” Gloria Kugblenu indicated.

“This is an allegation, and we need to do some inquiries and investigation to establish some facts before we can take some action,” she added.

As things stand, she did not know when the Directorate will complete the hearing, but Directorates PRO noted that “some interesting revelation came up and they will have to extend their investigations outside the parties that are even involved.

The student’s account

She said the teacher had given her a key to deliver to him later in the day.

“I told him I can bring the key during the second break but after school and he agreed.”

When she went to return the key, she was apprehensive because of the teacher's dressing, but the teacher managed forced her into his room, she said.

“He held my hand with the key and dragged me into the room and locked the door… If I tried to shout, then he would hold my mouth.”

At this point, she recounted that the teacher groped her and tried to undress her.

“Also he wants to have me by myself. I said no. It can't be possible because I came to school for you to teach me but not to do this… When he was taking a condom, I had the chance to grab his penis, and I pushed him back, and I got up, and I warned him.”

She then reported the case to the headmaster using the condom she grabbed the condom as evidence.