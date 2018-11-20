Proposed Bono East Region gets massive endorsement by chiefs

The chiefs and people of the proposed Bono East region have stepped up their campaign galvanize massive support for the creation of the region.

To this end, a mammoth durbar of chiefs, various political parties, religious leaders and hundreds of people has been held in Techiman to officially launch the campaign for “YES” vote during the upcoming referendum slated for Thursday December 27, 2018.

The Bono East region is among the six proposed regions which fate would be decided by next month’s referendum, which would be organized by the Electoral Commission.

For each of the proposed region to become a reality, a voter turn-out of 50% is required during the referendum. Besides, 80% of the votes cast must be in favour of the proposal to guarantee the creation of the region.

Speaking at the well-attended durbar at Techiman, the Chairman of the Coalition of Chiefs for Bono East, Nana Baffour Asare Twi Brempong was happy that there has been a renewed sense of unity among the chiefs and people of the Bono East enclave since the process of getting the region began last year.

He announced a voter turn-out target of 70% and 99.9% for “YES” vote during the referendum and called for an all-hands on deck approach to ensure a resounding victory come December 27.

The Omanhene of Techiman, Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw, who presided over the ceremony, stated that the Bono East has vast land, mineral resources such as gold and diamond, oil deposits as well as rich and fertile lands for the cultivation of both cash-crops and food crops.

These resources, he stressed, would be of immense benefit to the people of the area if they got their own region.

The creation of the Bono East region, he added, would bring governance closer to the people and hoped that every registered voter in the area would come out and vote “YES” in the referendum.

The Omanhene of Yeji and President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Pemampem Yaw Kabrese, who launched the campaign, added his voice for people to come out in their numbers to vote on December 27 to make the proposed region become a reality.

He also said the proposed region is endowed with tourism potentials and numerous natural resources which would inure to the benefit of the people.

Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Secretary to the Coalition of Chiefs for Bono East and several other speakers at the programme were unanimous that everyone should come on board and vote massively for “YES”.

He called for a house-to-house campaign in all the towns and communities within the Bono East area ahead of the referendum.

