Eastern Region: Suhum MCE Rallies Support For Ghana Post GPS

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Suhum in the Eastern region, Hon. Margaret Darko Darkwa, has thrown her support behind the Ghana Digital Address system, Ghana Post GPS urging all residents and communities under her jurisdiction to open their doors to welcome Ghana Post Staff as they move around.

Some staff of Ghana Post are currently tagging properties and generating digital addresses in the Suhum Municipality.

"The Ghana Post GPS digital address is a very brilliant excercise and I assure you of my full support since this project will help to easily locate people and further help security agencies fight against crime. Criminals can easily be traced based on intelligence the digital addresses offer," Hon. Margaret Darko Darkwa emphasized.

It is against this background that the Suhum MCE gave a special welcome to GhanaPost staff when they arrived last week.

She warmly welcomed the GhanaPost staff and by giving them an already fueled information van, provided 20 tagging agents as well as free accommodation.

Hon. Margaret Darko Darkwa further tasked all Assembly Members to get actively involved in the tagging excercise and also facilitate the tagging of the various assemblies.

GhanaPost GPS is Ghana's official digital property addressing system which covers every inch of the country and ensures that all locations in the country are addressed. With GhanaPostGPS, every location has a unique digital.

The App GhanaPost GPS can be downloaded from Google Playstore or Appstore. Following the prompts on the app will help you install and generate your address.