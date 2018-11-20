Kinbu Marks 5th Speech And Prize Giving Day

Kinbu Senior High Technical School (KSHTS) has held its fifth Speech and Prize Giving Day at the school's premises over the weekend, under the theme 'Technical and Vocational Education an indispensable tool for national development.'

The school, which was founded in 1874 by Governor Rowe, as a mixed school, had gone through a lot of transformation and by 1991 had 214 students and 5 teachers, including the headmaster.

Currently the school has a total population of 1,937 of which 870 are first year students, as a result of the double track system. The school has produced numerous statesmen including the current president of Ghana.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Mayor of Accra urged students to take inspiration from the achievement of the president and believe that they can make it in life with hard work.

'For a president to come from this school should clearly be a morale booster for students here, and that if you do well you can also be president,' Mr Sowah said.

He said that, the 'Free SHS policy' by the government was not for partisan purposes and so should be encouraged to continue. '

He said there should be improvement in the structures of the various SHS schools to ensure that education was made accessible to all.

'The president has keen interest in developing the so called lesser known schools, including his own school. And I have been directed to ensure that the upgrading plan that we have is implemented without any hindrance.'

'The president's interest to make senior high school free is not for partisan political interest but he believes that this country can be transformed and compete with Europe, Asia and America if we have educated citizens in this nation. And to give meaning to true free Senior High School, we must ensure that all structures that potentially could inhibit the progress are curtailed.'

He said there were plans to upgrade the facilities at KSHTS after series of meeting with school authorities.

He said a tour of the school compound indicated that there were too many challenges including squatting activities on the school compound, which did not befit the status of the school of the president of the republic of Ghana.

Professor Jonathan Hubert Addy, a part time lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Medicine and Dentistry, said it was important for students to take their education seriously to be useful citizens.

He said technical training should be a priority in the educational system of the country and urged students to take advantage of the opportunity they have.

Madam Gloria Adukonu, Headmistress of the school said the school will mark its 145th anniversary next year with several activities.

She said the school had overcome many challenges over the years to chalk successes in various disciplines such as sports, quizzes and contests among other things.

She said the school was challenged with inadequate infrastructural facilities, including an administrative block complex and assembly hall and appealed to the government for support.

Meanwhile, Dream Realty, real estate developers, has donated a six-unit staff bungalow to the school at a ceremony, where Students who excelled in various subjects were also presented with prizes.