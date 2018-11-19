Rumors of masterminding an attack on the people of Dagbon and Nanung are false – Regent of Dagbon

The Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya-Naa Andani, says an anonymous voice recording alleging he is masterminding an attack on the people of Dagbon and Nanung are false.

In a statement released by the Regent, he says the voice recording which claims he is working hand-in-hand with President Akufo Addo is aimed at causing fear and panic in Dagbon and Nanung.

“During my installation as the Regent of Dagbâ†„Å‹ [Dagbon], I swore to protect, preserve and defend the traditional area with all my might, and therefore it is absurd to think that I will incite the very people I preside over to go to war with each other,” he said in a statement issued Monday.

Kampakuya-Naa Andani added, “to the best of my knowledge, there is no planned attack in which I am the architect.”

Read full release:

19th November, 2018

Press Release on Anonymous Voice Recording Alleging Security Threat in Dagbong and Nanung

My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated anonymous voice recording on social media aimed at causing fear and panic in Dagbâ†„Å‹ and Nanung.

This mischievous message alleges that I am masterminding a planned Konkomba attack on Dagbâ†„Å‹ and Nanung ostensibly to continue to keep me in the Gbewaa Palace, and that the Government of His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is privy to the war plan.

The recent skirmishes at Nakpachie which was triggered by a misunderstanding between a Dagomba man and a Konkomba man is alleged to be a tip of the iceberg.

The anonymous voice recording is a provocative, deliberate and calculated act of wicked misinformation aimed at causing anxiety, panic and fear in Dagbâ†„Å‹ and Nanung.

I appeal to all discerning Ghanaians to disregard the message on social media and treat it with contempt. It is unthinkable and preposterous that I, with the mandate of keeping the peace in Dagbâ†„Å‹ should be sponsoring conflict.

Let me assure the good people of Ghana and particularly those in Dagbâ†„Å‹ that during my installation as the Regent of Dagbâ†„Å‹, I swore to protect, preserve and defend the traditional area with all my might, and therefore it is absurd to think that I will incite the very people I preside over to go to war with each other. To the best of my knowledge, there is no planned attack in which I am the architect.

The President of the Republic, at his inaugural ceremony, swore to promote peace, defend and do good for all manner of people in Ghana. It is unthinkable to imagine that His Excellency and the Hon Minister of Interior will be part of any diabolic act of terror to destabilize the area.

I have already referred this matter to the security agencies to investigate. I have urged them to leave no stone unturned in the course of this exercise. We need to find out those behind this ploy to destabilize the traditional area. I also want to call on the people of Dagbâ†„Å‹ to volunteer information to assist the security agencies in order to get to the bottom of this allegation.

We pray for the best in Dagbâ†„Å‹ and Ghana as a whole.

Thank you.

SIGNED

REGENT OF DAGB â†ƒ ÅŠ

KAMPAKUYA-NAA ANDANI YAKUBU ABDULAI

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com