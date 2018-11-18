Don't tell us how to elect our leaders - Agyenim Boateng jabs

James Agyenim Boateng has said it is not the place of the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to tell the National Democratic Congress (NDC) how to elect their leaders.

This comment comes after many people criticized the NDC for prolonging the congress at the Fantasy Dome in the Accra International Trade Fair Centre to elect new party leaders.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Agyenim Boateng wrote, “the NDC did not promise to organise the fastest congress ever held in Ghana. We promised to organise the most credible and transparent congress to elect our national officers. And that is what we have done!”

Image: delegates join long queues to vote.

“It is not for NPP people and partisan neutrals to tell NDC members how to elect our leaders. We are not going to take that kind of lecture from our political opponents,” he wrote.

The 9th NDC congress began on Saturday, November 17, with over 9,000 delegates from all over the country electing National Executives.

The huge number of delegates, the party has explained, contributed to the delay in the voting process.

One delegate complained to Joy News that this congress for him was the worst ever.

He said the delay had dragged his stay in Accra. He described his three days stay in Accra as unpleasant.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng also said people who can complain are the party members and the rest of the Ghanaians who have the good interest of the NDC.

“The starting point of complaint in this manner if any is for one to show that he or she is a member of the party or at least sympathetic to its cause,” he wrote.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu