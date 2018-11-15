2019 Budget: Office Of Special Prosecutor Gets GHS180m

The government of Ghana has allocated GHS180 million to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to resource it to fight corruption.

This was announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, 15 November 2018 when he delivered the 2019 budget statement before parliament in Accra.

“Mr Speaker, in line with government’s promise to protect the public purse, His Excellency the President remains committed to the fight against corruption.

“The Special Prosecutor’s Office, which is established under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959), is one of the highest priorities of government.

“In this budget, the Special Prosecutor’s Office has been allocated an amount of GHS180 million from GoG with a commitment to provide additional resources during the course of 2019 to enable the Special Prosecutor’s Office to carry out its mandate,” he said.

This comes after the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, had bemoaned the lack of resources for his office to function.

Parliament passed a law in November 2017 to establish the Office of the Special Prosecutor as a specialised agency to investigate specific cases of corruption involving public officers and individuals in the private sector implicated in corrupt practices.

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA), at its annual General Conference in Koforidua as well as other Civil Society Organisations, had called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, resource the office of the Special Prosecutor to carry out its mandate.