Lancaster University Ghana Introduces New Postgraduate Programme - MSc Management

Lancaster University Ghana has launched a new Postgraduate Degree Programme in Management, which is now open for applications.

Starting in October, 2019, the Master of Science (MSc) in Management is a 24 month part-time programme designed to equip graduates from any disciplinary background with the knowledge, understanding and skills required to deal with the complexities of management in an international context.

Students on the programme will also be able to gain experience solving real company problems. The programme offers an option to work on a live consultancy project as part of their Research Project, giving them CV-enhancing experience in solving problems for a real company. This is also an ideal opportunity to see how the ideas gained from the programme translate into practice.

Short, intensive modules will be held at the LUG A&C campus in East Legon every six to eight weeks. These will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, allowing students to work and study at the same time. The course content and materials have been created by tutors with considerable academic and professional expertise in all the focus areas covered in the programme.

Assessments in the programme include group assignments, case studies, individual coursework, tests and examinations, as well as the final research project, which gives each student the opportunity to work independently and undertake a substantial piece of research in a particular area of management. Some key focus areas of the MSc Management are Corporate Governance, Operations Management, Marketing Management, Strategic Management, Organisational Behaviour and Managerial Economics.

Unlike the Executive MBA, which is targeted at professionals with at least five years’ work experience, the MSc Management is a great preparation for recent graduates (with up to two years’ work experience) for an international career in management. On completion of the programme, students will have an integrated understanding of the important functions within management and the interactions between them; the capacity to develop strategies for new or existing organisations; become more effective learners, planners, communicators and team workers; be critical and reflective thinkers and be able to undertake effective research.

Speaking on the new programme, LUG Provost, Professor Anthony Jarvis said: ‘we are delighted to be offering the MSC Management at our Accra campus. This is the ideal degree to make the first big jump of your career and give you a life-long professional advantage.’

For more information on the admission process and requirements for the MSc Management or the Executive MBA, visit www.lancaster.edu.gh or contact the Lancaster University Ghana Admissions Department on +233 (0) 209 607 008 or +233 (0) 302 747 700, or send an email to [email protected]