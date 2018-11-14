RTI Bill: K.T. Hammond Dares Media Coalition

Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, KT Hammond says he is unfazed by the response from civil society to his position on the Right To Information (RTI) Bill.

According to him, even though he welcomes their criticism of his stance on the Bill, he believes some of the comments made about him are unwarranted.

His remarks follow statements from the Media Coalition on RTI and Occupy Ghana that questioned his stance on the Bill.

The Coalition had alleged that the NPP MP had “taken advantage of the situation to stop the House from considering the Bill by raising the issue of quorum.”

Speaking to Citi News, KT Hammond maintained that the RTI Bill in its current form is dangerous for governance.

“What I found a little bit more disappointing was when one suggested that they didn't think I had the document and they didn't think I had understood it. That is below the belt. They [CSOs] should give me a little bit more credit. “They may not like my views but to suggest that I do not a know thing about RTI is a bit unfair. I did not expect that they will clap for me. I knew that this Bill will not enure to the benefit of the entire country. I have suggested that this is a Bill that the media is interested in and I stand by it. Criticize me, but give me a little bit more credit.”

We won't rush passage of RTI Bill – K.T. Hammond

Mr. Hammond had earlier said he and some o f his fellow MPs are very worried because of the potential pitfalls the Right to Information (RTI) Bill in its current form present.

“I am very very worried. It has potential banana skins and we have got to look at it pretty carefully and some of us are petrified. I am very uncomfortable,” the MP had told Citi News.

He said he was particularly concerned with Clause 17 of the Bill, which he described as “the most dangerous cof all the clauses.”

The Clause allows the release of exempt information if the information being requested will reveal evidence of failure to comply with the law, risk to public safety, a miscarriage of justice, an abuse of authority or deregulation of official functions.

The clause also mandates the disclosure of the exempt information if the disclosure clearly outweighs the harm or danger that the disclosure will cause.

Because of these concerns, Mr. Hammond said “we will do our best. We will go through but nobody is going to rush.”

“In opposition, I held the same view. The very last minute when the NDC government wanted to rush it through Parliament, we made sure we stood firm and made sure that we did the right thing… we are going to make sure we in government will do the right thing making sure it goes its normal course.”

The RTI Bill is expected to increase the access of citizens to public information, but it has been in and out of Parliament for about 18 years without passage.

RTI Coalition push for passage of RTI bill

Recently, members of the Media Coalition on RTI, planned to protest in Parliament but were denied entry into the house.

Other observers have accused successive governments of paying lip service to ensure the passage of the Bill.

The most recent assurance came from the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye , who expressed confidence in the ability of the House to pass Bill in the final session of 2018.

About the RTI Bill

The RTI bill is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country's 1992 Constitution and recognized as a right under International Conventions on Human rights.

The Bill as it has been drafted is to give substance to Article 21 (1) (f) of the Constitution which states that “All persons shall have the right to information subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary for a democratic society.”

Failed political promises

The Right to Information Bill was first drafted in 1999 under former president, Jerry John Rawlings. Various advocacy groups emerged to press for the immediate passing of the bill into law in 2002 and reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2008 and 2012 election manifestos promised to pass the Bill. In 2010, it was presented to Parliament for consideration.

In 2011, the government signed unto the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Initiative with a commitment to pass the law. Then in November 2013, the Bill was formally laid before parliament.

Former Attorney General, Deputy Dominic Ayine in 2015, moved the Bill for second reading in Parliament.

In October 2016, the Bill was withdrawn and replaced with a new one which was immediately laid.

Following the dissolution of the Sixth Parliament of the Fourth Republic and the swearing-in of new Parliament in January 2017, the Bill had to be re-laid by the new government before work commences on it.