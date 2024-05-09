Limited registration: Hon. Kpodo queries the preparedness of the EC amidst challenges on Day 2 of the exercise

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central constituency has raised concerns about the Electoral Commission's (EC) readiness for the ongoing limited voter registration due to several issues hindering the smooth execution of the exercise.

These include erratic network connectivity and the absence of backup generators at registration centers to prevent disruptions from power outages.

Hon. Benjamin Kpodo, who visited a registration center on the second day of the exercise, expressed dismay that despite assurances from the EC regarding standby generators, registration had to be halted due to a power outage. He emphasized that such challenges were not unique to Ho Central but were experienced in other parts of the country, raising doubts about the EC's overall preparedness.

The MP voiced his concerns about the EC's readiness, revealing that he had to personally arrange for a private standby generator for the registration center. He urged the EC to reconsider its strategy and gather feedback from its field directors to ensure a seamless exercise.

Additionally, the MP disclosed that transportation had been arranged to ferry individuals from remote communities with significant populations to registration centers located at the Municipal EC offices or the University of Health and Alliance Sciences (UHAS). He also mentioned plans to set up mobile registration centers in other areas of the constituency before the exercise concludes on May 27. Furthermore, he cautioned minors against attempting to register, reminding them that the constitution prohibits registration until they reach the age of eighteen.

Despite facing technical challenges on the first day, which affected registration at both the Regional Office and the UHAS campus, the Ho Central constituency commenced the limited registration on May 7. Municipal EC Director Nana Oduro expressed confidence in the exercise's success, citing the availability of necessary resources and trained officials. He also expressed optimism about the conduct of political parties involved in the exercise, noting that they had received orientation from the EC.