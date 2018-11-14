Police Recalls Peacekeepers Accused Of Sexual Misconduct As Probe Continues

The Ghana Police Service has recalled the 14 officers interdicted for their alleged involvement in sexual misconduct while on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

According to a police internal memo sighted by Citi News, the personnel have been recalled to resume work while investigations continue.

“This headquarters signal directs the immediate lifting of interdiction of the underlisted personnel,” the memo said.

They were members of a Ghanaian police unit working with the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

In February, the UN announced some members of the unit were being investigated for breaching the UN's sexual exploitation and abuse rules.

The investigation into the conduct of the officers began after reports that they were having transactional sex with women living at one of the protection camps, with gifts or favours given in exchange for the encounters.

“On 8 February, a complaint was received alleging that members of the Ghanaian Formed Police Unit (FPU) were engaging in sexual activity with women living at the UN Protection of Civilians site in Wau. An investigation was immediately launched by the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), an independent office within the United Nations,” the UN said in a statement.

Fourteen out of the forty-six police personnel who were repatriated from South Sudan for the alleged sexual misconduct were initially interdicted by the Ghana Police Service.

Ahead of this recall, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, assured Parliament the findings of investigations into the conduct of the 46 Ghanaian Police officers repatriated from South Sudan for sexual misconduct will be made public when completed.

Ambrose Dery also said the investigative report will be ready by the end of this year.

“It is a work in progress until it is completed; we will make it available to the citizens of Ghana. The investigations will tell us who is responsible and if we find any culpable, they will go through due process, and appropriate sanctions taken, but for now, they remain personnel of the Ghana Police,” the Minister explained.

The 14 interdicted police officers were:

Desupol/Mr. Henry Ntikura Agyemang

Sgt Richard Boahen Amponsah

CPL. Degraft Osei Nyantakyi

CPL. K. Dodzi Homey

CPL. Kennedy Agyei

CPL. Imoro Dandzumah

CPL. Isaac Frimpong

L/CPL Bismark Eyram Dunyo

L/CPL Douglas Ofori

L/CPL David Asinyo

L/CPL Ibrahim Issaku Musah

L.CPL Kingsley Etse Lotsu