More Support For Bono East Region



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Atebubu-Amantin, Mr. Edward Owusu, has urged the people of Abamba, a farming community in the Municipality, to vote massively for the creation of the Bono East Region.

The MCE made the call when he joined the chiefs and people of the area to celebrate this year's 'Fokuo' Yam Festival.

He said the creation of the region will serve as a catalyst for the development of the area, touching specifically on education, health and infrastructural development. He also identified a number of opportunities people in the area would benefit from when the new region is created.

Mr. Owusu said arrangements for the provision of an ultra-modern toilet facility for the community had been completed, while the road linking the area with the main Ejura-Atebubu highway will see a face-lift early next year.

The Chief of Abamba, Nana Kofi Amoakohene, assured the MCE of the total support of his people for the proposed region.

He praised the government for the 'Free Senior High School' policy, which has seen most of the children in his town accessing high school education.

The MCE, on behalf of the Municipal Assembly, donated 50 bags of cement in aid of the construction of a new palace. He also gave GH¢500 and assorted drinks towards the festival.

Hajia Fati Saaka, Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Gariba Issah, Presiding Member of the Assembly, and some leading members of the New Patriotic Party graced the ceremony.