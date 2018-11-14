Distressed Private Universities Cry Out

Professor Kofi Afranie, President of the Christian Service University College in Kumasi, has called on the government to have a critical look at the role and challenges of private tertiary institutions in Ghana.

The measure would help to develop appropriate policy and framework that will ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the instructions in contributing to manpower development of the country.

Speaking at the 43rd matriculation ceremony of the college, Prof. Afranie noted that, the private tertiary institutions like Christian Service University College as an academic institution is constantly working to maintain a healthy balance between Integrity and Excellence.

According to him, young people of this era are going through all kinds of horrible experiences, as many are trapped in the crossfire of conflicting and dangerous philosophies and religious persuasions.

He indicated that, some are confused about what is right and wrong, while others are going through daily struggles about how to live fruitful and meaningful life, and that for many, the family that is supposed to provide support and moral guidance and examples, is in crisis.

The CSUC head lamented that, it is sad to observe that good examples are gradually vanishing from our society, which, he said, is a great concern, and underscored that in all these youth unemployment is compounding the challenges of the youth.

He reminded the students that in university setting, many things appear to be done collectively, but must always note that it is essentially an individual journey that leads one to the attainment of one’s personal goals.

The Professor cautioned the students to critically watch which choices they make regarding their relationship with God and people.

He challenged them to devote themselves to hard work, discipline and good time management, as the major reason that brought them to the institution is to study, and encourage them to remain focused and spend quality time with their books because nothing comes in life unless a lot of hard work is put in efforts.

The CSUC President also admonished them that temporary success is achieved by taking short-cuts in life.