Hanna Bissiw Endorses Mahama, Asiedu Nketia

National Women Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Hanna Bissiw has declared support for the candidature of John Mahama in breach of the party’s guidelines for National Executives.

According to her, although she respects the competencies of all the other candidates seeking to lead the NDC in the 2020 elections, the former President is the best bet for the party.

“I respect all the presidential candidates, but In view of the situation currently, John Mahama is our best bet,” she told Morning Starr Tuesday.

She also declared support for incumbent General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketia who is being challenged by his deputy Koku Anyidoho in the polls scheduled for Saturday.

“We have wonderful people representing the NDC. Before I became the Women’s Organiser, I openly declared my support for John Mahama and General Mosquito. It is in the right of Asiedu Nketia to support John Mahama,” she noted, backing the decision of Mr. Nketia to openly endorse the former President ahead of the presidential race.

Dr. Bissiw who is a former member of Parliament also dismissed reports that votes were bought during her elections.

“I did door to door campaigning. I did that to assure all that I could do the job. I didn’t buy votes to become the National Women’s Organiser of the NDC. I don’t think anybody gave flat screens and or laptops to get votes. Feeding the delegates does not mean buying votes”.

Source: Starrfmonline.com