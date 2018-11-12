'100 Laptop Give Away Project' For African Students

Young Ghanaian educationist, Caroline Esinam Adzogble has launched a ‘100 Laptop Give Away Project’ to bolster efforts to provide quality education across the continent.

The initiative, according to her, will also equip young innovators and entrepreneurs with the needed tools to create solutions for the continent.

The 26-year-old is launching the new initiative months after launching her 1$ Million Dollar Scholarship Scheme some months ago.

The educationist and technology entrepreneur’s ‘100 Laptop Give Away Project’ was launched out of the huge demand Ms Caroline received through her MAKE A WISH campaign on social media.

MAKE A WISH is Ms Caroline’s random acts of kindness scheme where she grants the wishes of her followers by providing them support where they need it the most.

The highest number of requests that came through the MAKE A WISH scheme was for laptops to aid in education and work and hence the decision to establish this new scheme to provide as much support as she can in that area.

The scheme is a free and fair process of randomly selecting 100 applicants who have gone through the application criteria and process and duly joined the Mercy Heart Global Citizens Community.

The Project is funded by Ms Caroline in partnership with her Mercy Heart Foundation.

Applicants are expected to:

- SEND NAME, NUMBER AND LOCATION TO [email protected]

- JOIN the MH FACEBOOK COMMUNITY - https://www.facebook.com/mhglobalcitizens/

- Join The Whatsapp Community - Mercy Heart Global: ‎Open this link to join my WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KUELVy7E9ev0NrXOGHeJ5N

- Remain Active Members of the Community to have access to the giveaway.

Winners will be announced in batches of ten each other week from the launch of the project. An excited Caroline remarked

“It has always been a dream to be able to equip as many young people as I possibly can and so when we identified the need, I had to do something about it. I am excited that we get to not just do this one time and walk away but to also establish a community around the concept of giving and kindness to spur the needed change we so desire. The (Mercy Heart) MH Global Citizens Community is dear to my heart and I can’t wait for its citizens to experience what we have in store for them,” Ms Caroline said in a statement.

The Mercy Heart Global Citizens Community is a robust community of some of the most driven and innovative young Africans across the globe powered by a culture of kindness and philanthropy and led by Ms Caroline Esinam Adzogble.

The Community is funded and sponsored by the Mercy Heart Foundation and Ms Caroline Esinam Adzogble.