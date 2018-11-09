FN Business Awards 2018 Opens Public Voting; Process Explained

The FN Business Awards 2018 has opened voting to the general public to VOTE for their favorite entrepreneurs and businesses under the year of review.

In a press statement signed by the CEO of FN Network, Mr. Frederick Noamesi, the general public are given the opportunity to be part of the entire process by VOTING for that hardworking entrepreneur and business to win their selected categories.

According to the press statement copied to Ghface.com, FN Network has engaged the services of a Ghana-based Technology, SpeakUPP Digital Services Limited to monitor and collate the VOTES. The cost per Vote is 0.40p.

Mr. Noamesi assured all nominees that the entire process will be fair and transparent as Speakupp Digital Services Limited is a trustworthy firm.

This year’s event which promises to be more exciting comes off on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at the Golf Suite hotel, Westland in Accra and will bring together young business persons and entrepreneurs.

The VOTING Process explained below in three (3) options will end on December 1, 2018;

To vote for your favorite contestant of FN BUSINESS AWARDS, please

OPTION 1

1. BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 1 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

2. MALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 2 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

3. FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 3 (Nominees list)

d. Type in number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions

4. STUDENT STARTUP OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 4 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

5. TECHNOLOGY OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 5 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

6. PHOTOGRAPHY OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 6 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

7. BLOG OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 7 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

8. ONLINE BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 8 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

9. MEDIA HOUSE OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 9 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

10. HEALTH BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 10 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

11. FASHION HOUSE OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 11 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

12. FOOD AND BEVERAGE OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 12 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

13. EVENT MANAGEMENT OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 1 (Nominees list)

d. Type in the number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

14. SOCIAL ENTERPRISE/ NGO OF THE YEAR

a. Dial *713*714#

b. Select 2 (FN BUSINESS AWARDS)

c. Select 1 (Nominees list)

d. Type in number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

OPTION 2

Visit web.speakupp.com

a. Search for FN BUSINESS AWARDS

b. Scroll through to select contestant,

c. Indicate your number of votes and follow the rest of the instructions.

OPTION 3

Or simply download Speakupp app (appstore&playstore) to vote and do more.

