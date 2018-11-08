Goosie Tanoh Pledges To Give NDC A New Face

Flagbearer hopeful of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Goosie Tanoh, has said efforts at rebuilding the NDC on stronger principles, will not be an easy task. He however says he is prepared to make the needed sacrifice to build the party.

He expressed optimism that it was possible for the NDC to rise up again from its recent shambolic performance, and return to its glorious winning days, when the NDC won presidential elections with 57 and 56 percent of total national election votes.

Speaking to TEIN-NDC during a campaign tour to the Upper West Region , Goosie Tanoh, a founding member of the NDC, tasked the students to be worthy ambassadors of change in their communities to lead the process of “resuscitating broken” NDC party.

Goosie Tanoh exchanging pleasantries with the Wa-Naa.

He encouraged the students to strife to win the fight against corruption which is gaining grounds in Ghanaian politics.

He bemoaned the dwindling election fortunes of the party in recent years, which he says culminated into the unprecedented defeat of the party during the 2016 presidential election, which the NDC lost by over one million votes.

He said “I have to be very honest with you, for us to reverse the trend; it's going to be very hard; we will have to sweat seriously”.

He was quick to add that the masses will willingly sacrifice to help reshape the destiny of the country if “our leaders show signs to do the right thing”.

“I believe with your support, we can do it again with me as your flagbearer, I believe in you” Mr. Goosie Tanoh told the students.

He noted that politics was hard work that involved a concerted effort to win the people’s trust by opposing corruption within or outside the party.

He warned the NDC against wishful thinking, that the ruling New Patriotic Party would be voted out of power because of its failures.

Goosie Tanoh entreated party supporters across the country to work hard to restore the integrity of the party, to enable the NDC to recapture political power from the President Akufo-Addo led NPP government.

Meeting with party elders

As part of his itinerary, Mr. Goosie Tanoh on Tuesday met and interacted with senior members of the NDC party based in the Upper West Region.

Majority of the people Mr. Tanoh met who are mostly cadres in the party, were either past government appointees or long serving regional and constituency executives of the party.

In a short remark, Mr. Goosie Tanoh assured that their “hard labour” in the party will not go waste should he get the nod to lead the party into the 2020 elections.

The NDC cadres in return gave Mr. Goosie Tanoh their support and blessings, assuring him that they were in support of his candidature.