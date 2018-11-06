Water is Essential Than Education─ Tefle Chief

The Paramount Chief of Tefle Traditional Area, Togbe Nakakpo DugbazaVIII has made a controversial statement that “water is more essential than education.”

Togbe argues that it is practically impossible for anyone to go 72hours without water.

He added that even though education is important, both the educated and not, can all make a living for themselves however, none of them can survive the scorch of thirst without water.

“Water is more essential than education because if you are not educated, you could work, live and do many things to survive except that, you are handicapped with ignorance but you cannot live or stay alive without water for 72hours. You will eventually dehydrate and die,” Togbe stated.

Togbe said this at the opening ceremony of the 29th edition of the Mole Conference series held in Sogakope in the Volta Region under the theme, “Reforming Ghana’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Sector Towards Universal Access.”

His comments follows the declining efforts in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector with budget allocation being slashed down by government coupled with weak policies which lack foresights.

According to him, water is an indispensable commodity or element that sustains life, safety and security of this nation.

He added that access to water should be considered a fundamental right of every person irrespectively of the location.

“Am sometimes saddened that Ghana at age 60, has failed to prioritize the WASH sector which is critical to survival of every life on earth,” the Paramount Chief intimated.

He maintained that under-invoicing and over-pricing of services rendered in recent times and the financial malfeasance that characterized rural and town water service delivery is retarding progress in the sector.

Togbe stressed that it is ridiculous for Ghana touting itself as the gateway to Africa still has open defecation on the high especially in the big cities.

“We seem to have forgotten that when hygiene conditions are maintained, many diseases would automatically be eradicated but when we litre and defecate about, filth will engulf us and we will all be striken by diseases,” he opined.

Togbe urged government to increase its sustainability efforts in the WASH sector with innovative approaches towards addressing the issues for a better Ghana.