Pius Warns Mahama To 'Stop Playing The Ostrich' And Appreciate Akufo-Addo's Policies

The Deputy Minister for Information Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide has urged former president John Dramani Mahama, to stop playing the ostrich and bring out his head, to appreciate the good works of His Excellency President of Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It is very puzzling to note that former president John Dramani Mahama since making his intentions known to run for president on the ticket of the opposition New Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020, has gathered all his resources and energy in tarnishing the enviable reputation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP as a government at every given opportunity.

Speaking in an interview in Accra on Monday, November 5, the Deputy Minister for Information Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide stressed that, the former president needs to quit the blame game and smell the coffee, as Ghana under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done far better than what he (president Mahama) left behind after losing the 2016 general elections.

Mr. Mahama since embarking on his campaign tours across the country, is on record to have openly declared his intention to review the Free SHS, an important social intervention brought on by President Nana Addo to alleviate the sufferings of parents, who were saddled with the headache of struggling to offer their wards the chance to have secondary education. He is again on record to have unconstructively criticized the Double Track System, a system that has given thousands of Ghanaian children the opportunity to have access to secondary education, majority of whom hitherto would have stayed home after JHS.

All these according to Mr. Hadzide, are clear indications of the level of former president Mahama's ignorance of the facts and his sheer inability to look closely and appreciate the good works of President Nana Addo and the NPP as a government.

“Let the records be set straight that former president Mahama has been playing the ostrich since he lost the 2016 elections and has sort to demonize every effort of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the NPP government in developing this country while delivering prosperity to the people”.

Sadly for Mr. Mahama, his call on government to fumigate schools is rather too late as government last week completed fumigating six hundred and seventy eight (678) of the nearly seven hundred (700) public senior high schools across the country.

“There is no records available of the last time all senior High Schools in Ghana were fumigated comprehensively even under the tenure of Former President Mahama like has been done by the NPP”, Hon. Pius stressed.

Government again recently released GHC 35 million to clear arrears owed trainee nurses, government has also ensured that over one hundred and sixteen (116) dams are at various stages of construction across the three regions of the north.

With all these undisputable evidence available for all Ghanaians to see, Mr. Mahama, Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide says cannot continue to live in a world of oblivion when the world over is witness to the great works of this government that is impacting lives in the country.