Customer Service is Key Measurement of Business Success- MTN CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said inspite of all the strategies to keep a brand active, customer service is among the key criteria in measuring business successes.

He noted that outstanding customer service builds loyal customers adding that, most successful business people believe that customers even look beyond the quality of a product, placing emphasis on exceptional customer service.

“It is for these reasons that as a company, MTN Ghana has decided to put deliberate measures in place to celebrate the people who interface with our customers and the public on a daily bases,” Mr. Adadevoh stated.

He said this at a ceremony in Accra to reward their customer service staff for their role and contribution towards enhancing the MTN brand.

The CEO of MTN indicated that through this commitment, they together with all their partners, have been able to build arguably the most profitable company in Ghana with trail blazing records in the telecommunications industry in Ghana.

Mr. Adadevoh stressed that the unique success story of MTN Ghana is one they all should be proud of because they made it happen.

“To be considered the leading telecommunications network in Ghana with the largest network and subscriber base is a success story by all standards and I am not only proud to be a part of this family but also privileged to be serving you as CEO,” he noted.

The Customer Relations Executive of MTN, Gyimimah Kotei-Walsh emphasized that the significance of the awards is that it gives a new face to their Closed Loop Feedback Awards which was internally focused.

She posited that MTN Ghana has always provided their staff with a healthy and competitive environment to create a culture of excellence. This, together with many others, differentiates them from all others.

“Naturally, we cannot speak of customer service excellence without taking cognizance of the immense contribution of staff at all level. It is their dedication to quality customer service that has sustained the MTN business over the past 20 years,” Mrs. Kotei-Walsh intimated.