Budumburam: Circumstances Leading To The Death Of Mason Explained

Police in the Central Region have given their account of what led to the death of Alhassan Hamidu, a mason at the Liberia Camp, a suburb of Gomoa Budumburam.

According to DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, the Kasoa patrol team had information from an informant that some men were planning to execute a robbery at Gomoa Budumburam.

“The team proceeded to the hideout of the suspects and upon reaching the place they sighted three men, one with a back pack in a dilapidated structure,” DSP Irene Oppong explained.

She further narrated that on seeing the police they took to their heels.

Police pursued and managed to arrest one of them who was carrying the backpack and identified him as Alhassan Hamidu, aged 34 years.

She indicated that whilst they were trying to handcuff him, a mob came to attack the personnel and facilitated the suspect’s escape from police.

“The police again pursued Alhassan Hamidu who later run into a wall head on and fell.”

He was rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic, but was pronounced dead on arrival, Madam Irene Oppong added.

Some youth of Liberia Camp had earlier promised to vandalize Police vehicles after the police patrol team went on night patrols on October 30 and killed Alhassan Hamidu, who according to the police was an armed robber.

But some youth in the area have refuted that claim, saying that the latter was not an armed robber.