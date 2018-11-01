Development Projects Highlighted In Adansi North Assembly

The Adansi North District Assembly, headed by Eric Kusi Kwame, District Chief Executive (DCE), has organised the 2nd Town Hall meeting to enable the constituents have firsthand information regarding its development agenda.

Eric Kusi Kwaku enumerated a number of projects undertaken and completed by his administration.

He mentioned them as the renovation of the Asokwa Area Council to be used as an Assembly Hall, renovation of the District Agric Director's bungalow, construction of teachers' bungalow at Kusa, and construction of a block at Bodwesango SDA Junior High School (JHS).

Other projects are CHPS Compound at Dadwene/Kyekyewere, renovation of an old assembly block to be used as a district court in Fomena, construction of a three-unit classroom block at Asilevikrom D/A JHS, and the construction of a school block at Kyeaboso.

The DCE also mentioned the free SHS, double track system, teacher and nursing training allowances, Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), nation Builders Corps (NABCO), among others, as interventions put in place by the government to cushion the effects of social programmes.

The Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, expressed gratitude to the constituents for their support and prayers, and assured them that he would also continue to serve them in humility.

He reiterated the District Chief Executive's call for support for the current government to deliver, noting that the success of this government was success for all.

At the forum were Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, Adansihemaa, the Regional Information Officer, Nana Yaw Akrasi Sarpong, Edwin Agyapong Antwi, Presiding Member for Adansi North District Assembly, assembly members, heads of department and identifiable groups.