NDC Challenges Nana Addo To Open Himself For Investigations

The main opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to open himself up for transparent investigations by an independent body following FIFA’s life ban on Kwasi Nyantakyi yesterday.

A release from FIFA indicated yesterday through a statement that the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwasi Nyantakyi has been banned from all football related activities for life. The embattled President has additionally been fined over $400,000.

According to FIFA, the ban and the fine is as a result of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Committee of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) finding Nyantakyi guilty of going against their Code of Ethics.

In a press statement released today and signed by Mr. Kofi Adams who is the National Organizer of the NDC, they are calling on President Nana Addo to allow himself to be investigated. They argue that his Excellency was implicated in the video that has led to FIFA banning the former FA boss.

“We urge President Akufo-Addo to open himself up for transparent and credible investigations by an independent body to clear his name in the said matter,” the statement said.

The NDC has also opined that they are not happy about how Government has handle the whole scandal. Just like how FIFA has meted out punishment to Kwasi Nyantakyi, the NDC is expecting Government to make the effort to bring all persons who were implicated in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 video to book.

“We are appalled, that unlike FIFA, the government of Ghana has made little effort to look into the matter with a view to bringing culpable officials to book, despite available evidence.

Below is the full statement:

National Democratic Congress Statement on FIFA's Lifetime Ban of Kwasi Nyantakyi

The National Democratic Congress has taken note of FIFA’s lifetime ban imposed on Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association and a close confidant of President Akuffo-Addo.

This lifetime ban is the result of painstaking investigations conducted by the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which exposed corruption and bribery involving senior Ghana Football Association officials.

FIFA's decision to ban Mr. Nyantakyi after months of rigorous investigations raises serious questions about the involvement of President Akuffo-Addo in the bribery scandal; and also brings to the fore, once again, the need for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to inform Ghanaians about the status of their investigations into this scandal which has tarnished the image of Ghanaians and Ghana.

It would be recalled that Mr. Nyantakyi was caught on video revealing very worrying corrupt practices and in the process implicated the President of the Republic, H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as the head of a bribe collection syndicate at the Presidency.

More pointedly, Mr. Nyantakyi was seen in the said tape, arranging for the payment of $ 5 million to the President and similar amounts for several top government officials, in order to facilitate the award of juicy contracts to supposed investors.

Mr. Nyantakyi also suggested in the said video, that such acts have made the President amenable to his influence.

We are appalled, that unlike FIFA, the government of Ghana has made little effort to look into the matter with a view to bringing culpable officials to book, despite available evidence.

We find as completely inadequate, the purported investigation by the Police CID whose conduct has served to compromise any outcome.

We urge President Akufo-Addo to open himself up for transparent and credible investigations by an independent body to clear his name in the said matter.

We expect that government will take a cue from FIFA’s firm action and take steps to put this matter to rest in a manner that restores dignity and confidence in the integrity of the Presidency and our football as a whole.

Signed,

Kofi Adams

(National Organiser)

30th October, 2018